Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday.

Police say officers received a call that a shooting victim arrived at a fire station at 2248 Chelsea Avenue at 1:16 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the crime scene has not been located and there is no suspect information.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.