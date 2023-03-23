MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Midtown Thursday night.

Police say officers responded to the crash at the intersection of South Cooper Street and Union Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the responsible vehicle fled the scene and describe it as a dark blue vehicle.

MPD is asking drivers to use caution in the area. Traffic is blocked on Cooper between Linden and Courtland.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.