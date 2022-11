MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was critically injured in a shooting at a store in Highland Heights Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Police say the suspect took off in a gray sedan. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.