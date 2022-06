MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot at a Hickory Hill home Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Meadow Bend Drive near Falling Tree Drive. Police responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m.

Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.