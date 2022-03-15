MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight at the Marathon gas station on Lamar in the Airport Area.

Police say it happened minutes before 2 a.m. at 3465 Lamar Avenue.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

This is not the first fatal shooting at this gas station.

The victim was shot just a few feet away from where another man was shot dead less than two months ago. Surveillance footage shows that man was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made in either of the shootings.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

This page will be updated when more information is released.