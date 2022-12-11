MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured Saturday night in an East Memphis shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wilshire Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

MPD said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

Police said that they have one man in custody and that the suspect and victim are known to each other. MPD said this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.