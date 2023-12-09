MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a domestic violence-related shooting in East Memphis has left one man injured.

Memphis Police responded to the Brittany Apartments on Ezell Street just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say one man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

While Memphis Police describe the shooting as a domestic violence incident, police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing. Call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have information.