MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight inside a bar leads to gunfire outside on the streets of Downtown Memphis overnight.



The windows on a black were shot out overnight. The owner of the car told us that she was told by police her car was used as a shield during a shooting.

“I didn’t imagine that my car would be the one getting shot up,” the woman said.

MPD said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the Blind Bear on South Main. Police said the shooting victim told them he was involved in an argument with another man in the bar.

The victim said a fight broke out and several men started assaulting him. The man said he was chased to his car and at some point, he was shot.

He told police he drove himself to the hospital, and is expected to be ok.

However, WREG learned there are two sides to this story. According to police, the person who shot the man is a security guard.

It’s not clear who the security guard works for.

The security guard said the shooting victim was actually kicked out of the bar.

According to the guard, the man threatened to kill the other people involved in the fight.

The security guard said that’s when the man pulled out a gun, and shots were fired.

It’s still unclear who pulled the trigger first.

The owner of Blind Bear confirms there was an altercation inside the bar but everyone involved was immediately told to leave prior to the shooting.

She said guns are not allowed in the bar.

We asked the police if any arrests will be made, and we were told it’s still an ongoing investigation.

The shooting is still under investigation. No charges have been made at this time.