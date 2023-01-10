MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was injured by police during a traffic stop over the weekend has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the man, identified as 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died from his injuries.

The TBI is currently investigating officers’ use of force in Nichols’ arrest, which happened Saturday night.

Memphis Police say officers stopped Nichols for what they describe as reckless driving near Raines Road and Ross Road in Hickory Hill. But police say as they approached him, a confrontation occurred and he took off running.

After a pursuit, officers tried to take Nichols into custody and there was another confrontation. Afterwards, he was taken into custody.

However, police say Nichols was taken to the hospital after he “complained of having shortness of breath.”

The officers involved have been placed on leave until the TBI’s investigation is complete.