MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available at this time and police are actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.