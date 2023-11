MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is injured after a shooting in southwest Memphis Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim walked into the fire station at 3950 Weaver at 7:28 p.m. and said he was shot in the 4100 block of Weaver.

The suspect was a man wearing a dark jacket and yellow shirt. Police say he fled the scene in a gray sedan.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.