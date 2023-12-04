MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting outside a church in Midtown Monday night.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting outside First Baptist Church on East Parkway North at 8:16 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to MPD, the victim walked outside of the church and witnessed someone breaking into cars before he was shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Camry with a missing headlight.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.