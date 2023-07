MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Frayser Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say officers found the victim in the 2700 block of Range Line Road around 9:30 a.m., but preliminary information indicates the shooting happened in the Ridgecrest Apartments.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.