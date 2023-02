Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life on Sunday following a shooting in North Memphis.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Hunter Ave on Sunday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD is actively investigating. They said the suspect is described as an armed man wearing a gray hoodie.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.