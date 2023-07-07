MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is left recovering from injuries he sustained while trying to stop a thief from carjacking him at a gas station.

Reports state, on July 3, the man stopped at the Circle K gas station on Madison Avenue to put air in his tire when someone got out of an orange Dodge Charger and jumped into the driver seat of the man’s Hyundai Sonata, and attempted to drive off.

A surveillance camera reportedly shows the man standing in front of his vehicle trying to prevent the suspect from driving off before leaping onto the hood of the car.

The thief still managed to drive away and the man fell off the car into the roadway, reports state.

It was a decision that ended in pain for the man, who ended up hitting his head and suffering a broken wrist and foot, according to Gofundme set up on his behalf.

The man not only lost his vehicle but ended up being issued a citation by Memphis Police Department for leaving his vehicle running.

An arrest has not been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.