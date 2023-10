MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kindness Cove near Friendly Way at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.