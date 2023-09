MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in the hospital after a crane he was working on flipped over and sent him into a lake Tuesday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the incident happened at McKellar Lake around 10 a.m.

MFD said two crew members jumped into the water and rescued the man before they arrived.

The man was found unconscious and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No further information has been released.