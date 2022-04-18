MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on vehicular homicide, reckless driving and DUI charges after another man was killed in a 2020 car crash, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Gerronn Powell, 40, was speeding on Danny Thomas Boulevard at Stage Road in Frayser when he hit the driver’s side door of Ladarius King’s vehicle.

King, 28, was leaving a service station when his vehicle was struck by Powell’s SUV, according to a press release.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The D.A. Office said Powell had a strong alcoholic odor on his breath and was unable to successfully perform a field sobriety test.

According to the press release, Powell will face enhanced punishment if he is convicted due to his previous DUI conviction in 2016.

He was released on a $75,000 bond.