MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a University of Mississippi student who was reported missing last year was indicted on capital murder charges Tuesday.

According to the Oxford Police Department, after a day and a half of testimony, the grand jury reached its decision.

OPD says this remains an ongoing investigation, and they have not stopped searching for the location of Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee’s body.

Timothy Herrington Jr., who was a student at the university at the time, was charged with first-degree murder two weeks after fellow student Jimmie “Jay” Lee’s disappearance.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi on July 8, 2022. Investigators believe Lee was visiting someone at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments around that time.

In October, a motion filed against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department stated Herrington was being held in jail illegally. The motion sought to bring Herrington before a judge again.

Herrington was released on a $250,000 bond in December.

Anyone with information is urged to call Oxford Police at 662-232-24000 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.