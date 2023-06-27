MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Thomas, one of the defendants indicted as part of a smash-and-grab sting operation, had also been indicted for vehicular homicide in a man’s death earlier this year.

James Thomas was allegedly fleeing from police after a burglary in Collierville when he hit a car driven by Percy Henderson.

Henderson, 72, was with his wife Sherill when they collided with Thomas at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Long Creek Road. Henderson died on January 2.

“He needs to know what he took from me,” Sherill said. “He don’t know who he killed. He killed a wonderful man. A man that cannot be replaced and a man that is not only important to me, he’s important to a lot of people.”

This is the last photo of the couple. They were married for more than 20 years and took the picture together on January 1 before they went to spend New Years Day at a casino.

“He only goes out or we went together out, one day a year. One day a year and that was January 1,” she said.

Investigators said before Thomas collided with the couple he and Deion Byrd were evading law enforcement after a burglary in Collierville. Sherill said Thomas was speeding and didn’t have his lights on at the time of the crash around 2 a.m.

James Thomas and Deion Byrd (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

“I would’ve never saw him,” Sherill said.

The wreck happened just minutes before the couple was able to make it home. Sherill said initially she blacked out but woke up.

Photo of the Henderson’s car after crash

“I reached over with my right hand and I said, ‘Percy?’ I said, ‘Baby are you ok? Are you alright?'” she recalled.

Percy never answered.

This week, Memphis Police announced the indictment for Thomas, Byrd and 13 others after connecting them to smash-and-grab crimes in the city. But their arrests don’t bring back Percy.

He was described as a hard worker, a baker, a loving husband, and a generous man who gave to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project and other charities.

“He’s always doing something for somebody else,” Sherill said.

Percy won’t be forgotten as loved ones now cope with the loss.

“You may kill one man but you hurt 100,” Sherill said.

Thomas has a $1.1 million bond and is set to be in court Wednesday.