MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been indicted in the death of an estranged friend who identified him as the shooter while he was dying, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Monday.

On May 12, 2021, police received a shots fired call at an apartment complex on Carriage Court in Cordova around 12:30 a.m. Mark Windrick, 23, was found with a gunshot wound in his upper thigh.

Investigators say Windrick told officers “J.D. shot me” before being taken to the hospital where he died about two hours later.

Jayden Dorsey, 20, who working with Windrick at a moving company, was developed as a suspect. He was arrested eight days later. Dorsey admitted to shooting Windrick and told police he threw the gun he used into the Mississippi River.

Dorsey has been indicted on counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond.