MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting that happened in Sept. and killed two men, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The incident happened on Sept. 13, 2021 in North Memphis. According to the press release, two men were sitting in a parked car on the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue when a dark Nissan stopped in the middle of the street and fired multiple shots from the passenger side.

The two men, Courtney Riley, 31, and Mario Moore Jr., 23, were identified as the victims inside of the vehicle. Police said there were at least 32 shell casings collected from the scene.

Officers say they saw Jacquez Howell, 29, driving the Nissan two days later where he led police on a car chase and caught him after he got out of the car and attempted to run from officers.

The Nissan was stolen two months earlier on the 6100 block of Poplar, according to officers.

Howell was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, theft of property, and intentionally evading arrest. He is currently being held without bond.

