MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Shelby County man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women.

A grand jury indicted Treon Demarco Ingram for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges.

According to police, he shot and killed 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injured Darnisha McLeod back in November. Police say the two women were leaving a football game when they were ambushed by two men in a white Mercedes.

Investigators say the same stolen car is possibly linked to the murder of Young Dolph. They also say the car used in the Covington shooting was stolen and located in South Memphis.

Police Chief Donna Turner wouldn’t say if the attack was targeted, but told WREG the shooting is gang-related.

“You definitely are sending a message when you jump out of a car at an intersection and shoot up another car with multiple rounds. Whatever that message is it was meant to be deadly and it was meant to be permanent,” Turner said.

Ingram is now being held on a $1 million bond.