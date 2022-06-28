MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terrell Woods has been indicted on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after the District Attorney’s Office said he shot a 4-year-old in the chest.

The shooting happened in April 2021 after the child’s father dropped off a friend in the 1000 block of West Lexington Circle. Investigators said Woods, 42, walked up to the vehicle saying, “Y’all been hating on me!”

According to the press release, Woods then pulled out a gun and began shooting inside the vehicle. The gunfire missed Woods’ intended victim and struck the child in the chest.

The four-year-old was sitting in a booster seat during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Woods is now free on a $500,000 bond, the press release said.