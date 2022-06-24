MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on multiple counts after investigators said he fired shots into a group of teens that gathered near his porch. One of them died as a result of their injuries.

The District Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury indicted 38-year-old Marcus D. Orr on one count of murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said this incident happened on February 14, 2022 south of Downtown Memphis, and they said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Ratliff Lane near South Danny Thomas.

According to the DA’s Office, Orr walked out of his apartment and got into an argument with a group of teenagers gathered near his porch. Investigators said Orr pulled out a pistol from his waistband and started shooting – sending the teens running for cover.

The DA’s Office said one of the teens, Damien Smith Jr., 15, was hit in the back and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. Three other teens ages 14, 15, and 17 managed to escape unharmed.

Marcus Orr is being held on $150,000 bond, and his next court appearance has not been posted yet.