MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted by grand jury on murder and additional charges stemming from an abduction of a Mississippi man who was held for ransom and killed, Amy Weirich’s Office said.

Alfonzo Buford, 44, has been charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, murder in preparation of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping involving ransom, especially aggravated kidnapping involving serious bodily harm.

Buford is out on a $300,000 bond.

The incident happened on January 1, 2021 in Greenwood, Mississippi when Broderick Moore, 40, disappeared. His wife said that he called her several hours later, around midnight, and asked her to put a large sum of money and marijuana in a trash bag and leave it by a dumpster at a gas station off South Mendenhall.

The next day, a man contacted her and told the woman to wait at fast food restaurant for her husband to contact her. She waited, but did not hear from her husband.

About half a mile away, a worker entered a vacant home for a job on Flowering Peach Drive and found Moore’s body bound with duct tape. Moore had been shot twice in the head, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office said surveillance videos and evidence pointed to Buford and led to his arrest two days later. Investigators said that Buford gave them multiple accounts of what happened in this incident, and they said Buford was known by the victim and his wife.