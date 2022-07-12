MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after shooting an acquaintance in a Whitehaven motel last year, District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s Office said.

John Michael Glenn, 30, has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder.

On November 17, 2021, Memphis Police arrived at the Motel 6 on East Brooks Road where they found Joshua Stittiams, 34, on a bed, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Stittiams had been shot in the neck, shoulder and left hand.

Paramedics pronounced Stittiams dead moments later. Police said witness statements and video surveillance led to Glenn’s arrest in this case.

Glenn is in the Shelby County Jail on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for July 13, 2022.