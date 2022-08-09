MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced.

A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the DA’s office, an investigation showed that on June 27, 2021, the driver of a silver car pulled up to the Regional One emergency room before 3 p.m. and dropped off 23-year-old Marika Clark.

Clark had been shot in the neck and legs. She died in the hospital a short time later.

Surveillance footage led investigators to identify Medlock, the victim’s ex-boyfriend and father of their 7-month-old son.

WREG previously reported that their son was dropped off at the Crump Police Precinct after TBI issued a statewide AMBER alert. Memphis Police also issued a warrant for second-degree murder for Medlock at the time.

Medlock was arrested four days later after he turned himself in.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County jail.