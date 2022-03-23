MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 38-year-old man has been indicted in the stabbing death of an acquaintance after playing dominoes with him last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 18, 2021 at a home in the 1400 block of Robin Hood Lane.

Investigators said Mary Singleton, the homeowner, went to bed around 8:30 p.m. on May 17 while her cousin Leroy Jones and Maurice Walker were playing a game of dominoes in the dining room.

Singleton was awakened when Walker entered her room at 3 a.m. She told investigators this was unusual since he comes over to play dominoes twice a week, but never stays the night.

Singleton woke up again around 6 a.m. When Walker woke up, she asked him to wake up Jones. Walker told her that he found Jones in the laundry room unresponsive and Singleton called 911.

According to investigators, Jones was lying in a pool of blood with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singleton told investigators that the only people in her home were Jones, Walker and herself.

Evidence was collected from the crime scene and Walker’s clothing and he was charged with second-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Maurice Walker Tuesday on a count of first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.