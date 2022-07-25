A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on a murder charge after the shooting death of a woman in 2021 following an argument outside her home, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Perry Wayne Patrick, 65, has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder.

According the the DA’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 6 pm at the 4200 block of Fredericks Avenue on November 13, 2021. Police were initially contacted when they were flagged down by the victim’s boyfriend.

Police said that Patrick had been arguing with 47-year-old Angela Neely based off a previous incident and the argument became heated.

MPD said that once the argument escalated, Patrick pulled out a gun, pistol-whipped Neely then shot her in the neck. Neely was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead an hour later.

Patrick was arrested three days later.

Perry Wayne Patrick is currently free on a $125,000 bond.