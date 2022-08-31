MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for pointing a gun at a mother and her child in Frayser.

Last Wednesday, the woman said she was on her way to drop off her daughter at daycare when 44-year-old Charles Johnson approached her car and pointed a gun at her.

As the woman pulled off, Johnson pulled the trigger but the gun was jammed, police said.

The woman was able to call the police once she arrived at the daycare. She told officers at the scene that she has never seen Johnson prior to the incident.

Police said Johnson was in a wheelchair when the incident took place.

Johnson was taken into custody where he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.