MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a man was caught on camera breaking into two East Memphis homes before crashing a stolen truck at Whitten Road and I-240 Monday afternoon.

Kevin Scott was arrested at the scene, along with Pat Burns who was with him.

Investigators said Scott had a suspended driver’s license and no insurance and the 2008 Dodge Ram he was driving was reported stolen hours earlier.

Kevin Scott & Pat Burns

Police said the Dodge Ram also matched the description of a vehicle used in a burglary and attempted burglary in the 5400 block of Shady Grove.

They said Scott was caught on camera breaking into the garage of one house and stealing $500 worth of power tools.

Investigators said another homeowner also got a video of Scott trying to pry open two exterior doors of the house, causing about $1,200 worth of damage.

Scott is facing charges of aggravated burglary, vandalism, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

Burns is also charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.