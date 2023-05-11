MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man fired from a Wolfchase Galleria kiosk broke into the business twice and stole nearly $1,000.

Investigators said on March 28, Danny Gray, 32, was caught on camera in a red Spiderman mask and black hoodie disarming an alarm at the Banter kiosk. They said Gray burglarized the business again on April 17, and he used a key both times.

A Banter manager told police Gray had recently been fired and kept the keys to the kiosk when he was terminated; he is the only person other than her who knew the alarm code.

She said Gray always wore a black hoodie, and she was working the day Gray bought the Spiderman mask from a store in the mall.

During the second break-in, police said Gray was not wearing a mask and said a security guard was able to identify Gray from the surveillance video.

Gray is facing two counts of burglary of a building and theft of property. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.