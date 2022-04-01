MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a man accused of stealing medical equipment from an East Memphis hospital.

Police say the suspect took a large amount of medical tools/equipment from the shipping area at St. Francis Hospital on March 19.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing scrubs and walking through the shipping area.

The suspect was driving a gray pickup truck, possibly a new body style Toyota Tundra.

Photo provided by MPD

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.