CORDOVA, Tenn. — A man who moved from North Carolina to Memphis for work a week ago was targeted by thieves outside Dick’s Sporting Goods on North Germantown Parkway Sunday afternoon.

“I think I’m a true Memphian now,” said the man.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said he was in the store for about ten minutes when someone broke into his pickup truck parked outside. He said they busted out his driver’s side window and ransacked his car but didn’t take anything and said the store alerted him to the break-in.

2300 block of N. Germantown Parkway (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

“They said if anyone has a black truck, make your way to the front of the store. I already figured I had been broken into,” he said. “They turned over my truck.”

Police said the thieves broke into another truck in the parking lot and took $3,000 and a $250 handgun.

“I think they also hit some other vehicles at the Cosco across the street,” he said.

Memphis Police have repeatedly reminded motorists not to leave guns or anything of value inside their vehicles. The driver we talked to said he got lucky. He had about $1,000 worth of tools in the back of his truck.

“I don’t think they looked through the truck. They just flipped over everything in the front. The console and stuff,” he said.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

According to the latest numbers available on the Memphis Data Hub, so far this year, 6,053 car break-ins have been reported in the Memphis area. That compares to 4,857 during the same period last year.

Police have not said even anyone got a description of the suspects but said no video was available. Monday, there was a SkyCop camera parked outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. MPD could not tell WREG how long it had been there.

If you know anything about the car break-ins, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.