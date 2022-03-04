MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say the man who shot and injured three boys at the Whitehaven library is in custody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Anquintonio Harvey, 18, for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Three boys were injured in the shooting, one critically.

A family has identified one of the boys injured in the shooting as 11-year-old Broderick Smith. He is currently in the ICU but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to reports from MPD, a security guard at the library at Millbranch and Raines first called police at 2:22 to report a group of girls were fighting.

According to a witness, after the fight was over, one of the girls involved called her brother to the scene.

At 3 p.m., police received another call from a citizen reporting that two juveniles had been shot at the library. When police arrived they found the two boys with gunshot wounds, and were told that a third injured boy had been taken to a hospital by car.