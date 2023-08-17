MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with reckless endangerment after allegedly firing a handgun in Downtown Memphis early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at Peabody and Fourth Street at 1:26 a.m. where they saw a suspect firing a handgun.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers verbally commanded the suspect to drop his weapon.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Kevin Smith, placed the gun on the ground and was taken into custody without incident, reports say.

No injuries have been reported according to MPD.

Smith is charged with reckless endangerment and is being held in the Shelby County Jail.