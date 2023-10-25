UPDATE: Collierville Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Daniel Adam Singer. He is charged with three counts of Contempt of Court/Violation Orders Granting Bail and Evading Arrest.

His bond was set at $45,000.

Daniel Singer (Courtesy of Collierville Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An hours-long standoff in Collierville ended with one person now in custody Tuesday night.

According to Collierville Police, they responded to a domestic situation on Welbeck Cove– not far from Wolf River Blvd. It happened a little after 7 p.m.

The man barricaded himself inside the home, reports state. He was taken into custody hours later at around 10:30 p.m.

CPD patrol officers, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators helped resolve the situation.

WREG is working to learn who this man is and what charges he may be facing. We will provide updates as they become available.