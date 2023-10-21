MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a highway shooting in Tipton county Friday morning, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 51 near Jack Bennett Road at 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Reports say a silver Malibu and Red Mustang were traveling northbound when the suspects from the Malibu began shooting at the Mustang. Detectives say that evidence on the Mustang indicated that the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The suspects were later identified by detectives as Dalton Richard, 21, and Kassie Carpenter, 21, which were both wanted fugitives in regard to the shooting.

Dalton Richard and Kassie Carpenter (Tipton County Sheriff’s Office)

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says that the case is not road rage related, but a targeted incident where the suspects and victims know one another.

“No matter what the reason is, it is a stupid and reckless decision that put the victims and other innocent people at risk of death or serious injury. I hope these two do the right thing and turn themselves in because we won’t stop until they are in our custody,” said Beasley.

According to the TCSO, Dalton Richard turned himself in to authorities on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s department has not provided an update concerning Kassie Carpenter.

If you have information regarding the incident, call Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300, or the Sheriff’s tip line at 901-475-3307.