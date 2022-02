MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police said he was stabbed Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said the stabbing happened on the 3500 block of Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police also said they have one woman in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

