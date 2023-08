MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tomanuel Benson has been identified as the man who was shot and killed at a gas station in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

On August 18, Memphis Police responded to a homicide in the 500 block of South Parkway East where Benson was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation, but MPD released the following photo as a person of interest.

Person of interest (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.