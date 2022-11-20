MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive.

MFD transported the man to Regional One Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as Dwight Payne.

Memphis Police are actively investigating this case.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.