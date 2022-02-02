MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for shooting at a Shelby County Sheriff Deputy on the interstate on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaquan Bridges, 19, is facing several charges including criminal attempt first degree murder, aggravated assault, and intent to evade arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a Bridges at I-240 and Highway 385 for reckless driving.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputy saw Bridges driving erratically, devoting all of his attention to his phone. That’s when the deputy turned on his lights and siren.

“He was just trying to get the suspects attention and to get him to stop driving the way that he was driving,” he said.

According to the crime report, Bridges refused to stop and shot at the deputy. He then drove to I-40 and Sycamore View, turned around, and side-swiped other cars while evading.

Sheriff Bonner said the deputy did not shoot back.

The 19-year-old eventually crashed at I-240 and 385.

The interstate was shut down for several hours. No one else was hurt in this incident.

Bonner said Bridges’ reckless behavior concerns him.

“And it’s really disturbing the way our society seems to not care about one another and even don’t care about law enforcement and it just goes to show you that we’re not immune to this type of violence that we’re seeing across the nation,” Bonner said.

Bonner also said Bridges could face federal charges along with state charges.

“When the officers on the scene looked at the weapon there was a switch on there that we think made the weapon go from semi automatic,” he said.

The Sheriff said Bridges was also wanted for questioning in a homicide and sexual assault case.

One of the citizens involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital and we’re working to learn their condition.