A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night.

44-year-old Willie Boyd died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department.

This accident is currently under investigation.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.