A person is wheeled into an ambulance outside the Visible Music College on Madison in downtown Memphis. (Quametra Wilborn)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in downtown Memphis sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue outside the Visible Music College at 1 p.m.

They said one victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG

Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG

Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG

Photo by Matthew Brewer, WREG

Photo by Matthew Brewer, WREG

Two people were detained by officers at the scene.



Police said the victim was a juvenile.