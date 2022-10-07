MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car.

Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning.

According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard when a silver truck “erratically” pulled out of a parking lot in front of him.

The truck is said to have been burning rubber and straddling lanes of traffic. The driver also reportedly stopped in the middle street when traffic the light was green.

Court documents say the officer pulled the truck over at Danny Thomas and Crump. The officer was able to identify 42-year-old Ivey as the driver.

According to court documents, the officer told Ivey he was being pulled over for reckless driving and suspicion of driving under the influence. Court documents say Ivey’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and there was a “strong odor” of alcohol on his breath.

Ivey reportedly denied drinking when the officer asked him, but court documents say he later admitted to drinking and said that he had alcohol in his truck.

Court documents say the officer conducted a field sobriety test on Ivey, which he was failing. Ivey is said to have become “aggressive” during the test, and the officer eventually handcuffed him.

More officers arrived on the scene, and Ivey was put in the back of a squad car.

According to court documents, Ivey began to curse and yell at the officers. Ivey reportedly kicked the door and bars on the window.

Court documents say that Ivey was able to move the handcuffs to the front of his body. When officers tried to put the handcuffs behind Ivey again, Ivey reportedly hit an officer in the face twice.

Court documents say officers did not finish Ivey’s sobriety test because of his aggression.

Officers also claim that Ivey tangled himself up in the seatbelt because of his “kicking and flipping around in the backseat.”

When searching Ivey’s truck, officers reportedly found a handgun and an open bottle of alcohol. Court documents say the handgun was stolen out of Hernando, Mississippi.

Ivey is facing several charges, including assault against a first responder, theft of property, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.