MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man seen wielding a tree limb after a vehicle crash on Getwell Road.

On Saturday, October 30, at around 11:50 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash at the Q-Mart in the 1600 block of Getwell.

Following the accident, police say the victim was assaulted by two men, and they vandalized his vehicle and threw a concrete block at him. Police are looking for both men.

No arrests have been made in this investigation. If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.