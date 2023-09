MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the airport area early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the incident in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue just before 4 a.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the driver did not remain on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.