Scene at Kirby and Mt. Moriah following deadly hit-and-run crash (Photo by Brooke Billions, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car at Kirby Parkway and Mt. Moriah Road Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim was transported to St. Francis in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

The person responsible for the crash did not stay on the scene. The events leading up to the accident are unknown at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.