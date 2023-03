MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Central Gardens Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Union Avenue and Kimbrough Place. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.